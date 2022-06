The Flaming Grill pub on Golden Hill reopened last Friday with improved facilities including a pool table and darts board.

General manager Andrew Atkinson said: “Old Leyland Gates is the perfect community hub right at the heart of Leyland.

“With regular entertainment we’re excited to be able to offer our Leyland guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.

“We can’t wait to welcome new and existing guests back to the pub over the next few weeks.”

