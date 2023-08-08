News you can trust since 1886
The missing stores Prestonians really want to see on the High Street - and one came out on top

We asked Prestonians if they could bring back a store or pick a new one for the high street what it would be.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

From Woolworths to Debenhams, this is what you had to say:

Rachel Fletcher: “Has to be Woolworths & C&A.”

David Hartley Susan Hartley: “Debenhams.”

Prestonians would like to see Woolworths, Zara and more independently stores on the high streetPrestonians would like to see Woolworths, Zara and more independently stores on the high street
Julie Jason Harrison: Woolworths and C&A the best shops ever.”

Louise Ellemay Chattell: “Woolworths.”

Yvonne Christine Hartlebury: "Woolworths.”

Bernadette Smith: “Independents. More variety and creativity.”

Gemma Hodgson: “Shein, pretty little thing, boohoo.”

Julie Desanti: “Zara.”

Louise Walker: “Woolworths.”

Ross Olorenshaw: “Red lobster.”

Dee Lite: “Shoe shops.”

Dan Farnworth: “Apple.”

Jeanne Hughes: “A yarn shop.”

Maggi May: “Chelsea girl.”

Caroline Hubberstey: “More Home bargains.”

Richard Cropp: “A nice multi all you can eat place like Red Hot World Buffet.”

Janet Ramsdale: “Dolcis.”

