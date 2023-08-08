The missing stores Prestonians really want to see on the High Street - and one came out on top
From Woolworths to Debenhams, this is what you had to say:
Rachel Fletcher: “Has to be Woolworths & C&A.”
David Hartley Susan Hartley: “Debenhams.”
Julie Jason Harrison: Woolworths and C&A the best shops ever.”
Louise Ellemay Chattell: “Woolworths.”
Yvonne Christine Hartlebury: "Woolworths.”
Bernadette Smith: “Independents. More variety and creativity.”
Gemma Hodgson: “Shein, pretty little thing, boohoo.”
Julie Desanti: “Zara.”
Louise Walker: “Woolworths.”
Ross Olorenshaw: “Red lobster.”
Dee Lite: “Shoe shops.”
Dan Farnworth: “Apple.”
Jeanne Hughes: “A yarn shop.”
Maggi May: “Chelsea girl.”
Caroline Hubberstey: “More Home bargains.”
Richard Cropp: “A nice multi all you can eat place like Red Hot World Buffet.”
Janet Ramsdale: “Dolcis.”