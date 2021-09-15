The Hairy Bikers take a trip to Lancashire for a new show

For their latest BBC2 programme, which starts next week, the Hairy Bikers visited numerous local food and drink establishments across Lancashire, showcasing some of the best produce the region has to offer.

The first episode of ‘The Hairy Bikers go North’ will air on September 23rd at 8pm, with the famous duo starting of their journey across the North of England in Lancashire, the home county of biker, Dave Myers, who was born in Barrow-in-Furness.

Last summer Dave, and Si King began their Lancashire travels by having sandwiches at Langden Grill Food Truck in Bowland, which is owned by Matthew Taylor, 40 and his partner Lisa Pickles, 36, from Dunsop Bridge.

The Hairy Bikers visit many Lancashire businesses in the first episode, including Langden Grill Food Truck in Bowland, pictured above, who are open Thursday-Sunday throughout the winter months.

Commenting on the experience, Matthew said: “They were loving the sandwiches they actually had two each! They were also really complimentary about us using local produce and they loved the area.

“It was fantastic, we’re already quite popular with bikers so it was cool that the world of food and biking collided with the Hairy Bikers visiting us!”

The duo then travelled to Newton to visit The Parkers Arms, followed by a pitstop at The Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, before visiting the Carron Lodge in Preston, a family-run farm that rears water buffalo and uses their milk to produce homemade cheese.

Next on their travels, Si and Dave also made their own craft gin by scratch at Goosnargh Gin in Beacon Fell, which is owned by Richard and Rachel Trenchar, both 44 from Whitechapel.

Owners of Langden Grill Food Truck, Matthew Taylor and Lisa Pickles, pictured with their daughter Annie.

Richard said: “They were genuinely just nice, normal guys because you’re never quite sure when you meet anybody famous what they’re going to be like but they were really relaxed and genuinely interested in what we were doing ,because we do things differently to a lot of gin companies.

"It was nice that they already knew our methods of distillation, and what we’re trying to do with the gins, which is to try and celebrate the forest of Boland with everything we do, so there’s a story behind each of the gins, and they were really excited about that."

For their final stop, the Hairy Biker’s also visited Notarianni Ices in Blackpool, which has been a family run ice cream parlour since 1928, and is famous for only serving their classic vanilla ice cream.

Luca Notarianni, 28, who owns the parlour along with his family, said: “It’s quite humbling to be picked to be part of their programme, we were overwhelmed when they got in touch with us, and then the filming went really well, they were such nice guys and we can’t wait for it to be aired!

Luca with his dad Michael, 62, and sister Maddalena, 26 at Notrianna Ices, Blackpool.

“It’s great not just for us, but for all the other family businesses that are going to be part of the show and showing off what Lancashire has to offer- we’re so lucky to have such an array of food outlets in the North."

Described as their most personal journey yet, ‘The Hairy Bikers Go North’ will feature eight hour long episodes, as the Hairy Bikers travel from east to west across the North of England.

Exploring the regions they grew up in, the duo start their journey in Lancashire, before travelling through Cumbria, Yorkshire, The Peak District in Derbyshire, Northumberland and Newcastle.