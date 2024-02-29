From paying a visit to Morecambe FC, UCLan and even Waterstones, take a look at 18 wonderful pictures of the duo with delighted fans.
Back on UK soil for their road trip ' The Hairy Bikers Go North' in 2021 where they travelled to their home turf starting in Lancashire, with a stop off in Blackpool Photo: UGC
Dave studied at Preston Polytechnic in the mid-1970s and was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by UCLan more than 40 years after he graduated from the institution. Photo: Submit
The Hairy Biker swapped his motorcyle leathers for a cap and gown whenhe was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the University of Central Lancashire Photo: submit
Si and Dave outside Archers Cafe. Image: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast Photo: Jon Boast