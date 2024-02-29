News you can trust since 1886
The Hairy Bikers in Lancashire: 16 pictures of when the duo visited Lancashire

With the sad news that Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66, less than two years after revealing his cancer diagnosis, we take a look back at some of times he visited Lancashire with his co-star Si King.
By Emma Downey, Emma Downey
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:05 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT

From paying a visit to Morecambe FC, UCLan and even Waterstones, take a look at 18 wonderful pictures of the duo with delighted fans.

Back on UK soil for their road trip ' The Hairy Bikers Go North' in 2021 where they travelled to their home turf starting in Lancashire, with a stop off in Blackpool

1. The Hairy Bikers in Lancashire

Back on UK soil for their road trip ' The Hairy Bikers Go North' in 2021 where they travelled to their home turf starting in Lancashire, with a stop off in Blackpool Photo: UGC

Dave studied at Preston Polytechnic in the mid-1970s and was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by UCLan more than 40 years after he graduated from the institution.

2. The Hairy Bikers in Lancashire

Dave studied at Preston Polytechnic in the mid-1970s and was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by UCLan more than 40 years after he graduated from the institution. Photo: Submit

The Hairy Biker swapped his motorcyle leathers for a cap and gown whenhe was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the University of Central Lancashire

3. The Hairy Bikers in Lancashire

The Hairy Biker swapped his motorcyle leathers for a cap and gown whenhe was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the University of Central Lancashire Photo: submit

Si and Dave outside Archers Cafe. Image: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

4. The Hairy Bikers in Lancashire

Si and Dave outside Archers Cafe. Image: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast Photo: Jon Boast

