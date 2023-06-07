News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

The Gamull: Preston pub reopens after £300k investment and new pro darts player as the operator

The Gamull on Longridge Road, Preston, re-opened on Friday 26 May following a major investment of £300,000.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

The pub has undergone a complete transformation with a new look and feel, including a refreshed bar, new furniture, a separate pool and darts area and a complete redecoration. Whilst outside, new signage and lighting has been installed, with improvements to its existing beer garden.

To celebrate the opening, customers enjoyed a weekend packed of entertainment, with live music every evening, as well as a special visit from the local Mayor, Yakub Patel who officially opened the pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operator of the Gamull, David Evans, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

The Gamull, 80 Longridge Road, Preston PR2 6RJ.The Gamull, 80 Longridge Road, Preston PR2 6RJ.
The Gamull, 80 Longridge Road, Preston PR2 6RJ.
Most Popular

“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The pub will also be hosting an annual schedule of events with offers all year round for the local community to enjoy, as well as charity events. Operator, David Evan’s first aim is to raise money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the Gamull.

Read More
23 amazing retro images of Preston back in the '70s, from Caribbean Carnival to ...

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel said: “I am pleased to support the refurbishment of The Gamull, securing its future as a family-friendly establishment with plenty of initiatives for the community to get involved with.

The Gamull on Longridge Road in Preston reopened on Friday 26 May following a major investment of £300,000, with professional darts player and previous BDO World Number two, David Evans at the helm.The Gamull on Longridge Road in Preston reopened on Friday 26 May following a major investment of £300,000, with professional darts player and previous BDO World Number two, David Evans at the helm.
The Gamull on Longridge Road in Preston reopened on Friday 26 May following a major investment of £300,000, with professional darts player and previous BDO World Number two, David Evans at the helm.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pubs are a key source of unity within the community, not just a place to drink, but a safe place for people to visit and feel part of the neighbourhood. Being a Muslim I don't drink alcohol, but I used to visit many great pubs in our proud city of Preston during early 80s and late 90s, when we use to play pool tournament and league matches, whilst I was working for Preston Bus Corporation. I made a lot of friends during this time and many of them, I am still in contact with. I wish David and his team all the best for the future.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, David, every success for the future in making the Gamull a fantastic hub of the community”.

The Gamull will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine, and fizz promotions.The Gamull will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine, and fizz promotions.
The Gamull will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine, and fizz promotions.
Operator of the Gamull, David Evans with The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel.Operator of the Gamull, David Evans with The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel.
Operator of the Gamull, David Evans with The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel.
Related topics:PrestonMayor