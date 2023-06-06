The pub has undergone a complete transformation with a new look and feel, including a refreshed bar, new furniture, a separate pool and darts area and a complete redecoration. Whilst outside, new signage and lighting has been installed, with improvements to its existing beer garden.

To celebrate the opening, customers enjoyed a weekend packed of entertainment, with live music every evening, as well as a special visit from the local Mayor, Yakub Patel who officially opened the pub.

The Gamull, 80 Longridge Road, Preston PR2 6RJ.

Operator of the Gamull, David Evans, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The pub will also be hosting an annual schedule of events with offers all year round for the local community to enjoy, as well as charity events. Operator, David Evan’s first aim is to raise money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the Gamull.

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel said: “I am pleased to support the refurbishment of The Gamull, securing its future as a family-friendly establishment with plenty of initiatives for the community to get involved with.

The Gamull on Longridge Road in Preston reopened on Friday 26 May following a major investment of £300,000, with professional darts player and previous BDO World Number two, David Evans at the helm.

“Pubs are a key source of unity within the community, not just a place to drink, but a safe place for people to visit and feel part of the neighbourhood. Being a Muslim I don't drink alcohol, but I used to visit many great pubs in our proud city of Preston during early 80s and late 90s, when we use to play pool tournament and league matches, whilst I was working for Preston Bus Corporation. I made a lot of friends during this time and many of them, I am still in contact with. I wish David and his team all the best for the future.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, David, every success for the future in making the Gamull a fantastic hub of the community”.

The Gamull will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine, and fizz promotions.