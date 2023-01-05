Noah-Scott Murphy was born to proud parents Nicole McInnes and Ryan Murphy at 12:36 am in Royal Preston Hospital on December 25.

Midwives at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit said Noah was the first UK baby on their computers to be born on the big day, although it has later been confirmed that three arrived even earlier – two in Leeds and one in Wythenshawe.

Nevertheless, Nicole and Ryan were still full of festive pride as they took their newborn baby home for his first Christmas – an unusual one at that as the first time parents had to swap their usual Christmas dinner for a burger from McDonald's!

Noah-Scott Murphy, one of the first babies to be born on Christmas Day 2022, with parents Nicole McInnes and Ryan Murphy.

The story prompted a huge response from our readers.

The majority of people were full of congratulations

Valerie Chorley: “Hello Noah. - welcome to the world little one - Congratulations mummy and daddy. !!”

Margaret Cooke: “Congratulations to you cherish every minute they grow up to quick.”

Janet Wheeler: “Congratulations x good luck to you all x”

Shirley Angela Madden: “Happy Christmas & Happy Birthday Noah xxx”

Others were in shock

Emma Moles: “was lucky to get a McDonald’s on Christmas Day I’m sure it’s closed”

Vicky Nolan: “The thing that amazes me most about this story is that there was a McDonalds open on Christmas Day.”

Lisa Killelea: “No way was McDonald's open Xmas day!?”

While some shared memories

Amy Lavery: “I had my baby xmas day in 2004 I had a ham salad butty”

Amanda Noel: “I had my daughter 2006 xmas day 5.05am finally sat down to eat the roast dinner at 9pm.”

Dale Robinson: “My daughter was born Christmas day 5 weeks early best Christmas gift anyone has ever given me”

Harriet-Rose Barnes: “my daughter was born Christmas Day - we were luckily enough to be in and out (she was born at 2am) and home by 11am and my husband still made the Christmas dinner as planned it was the best Christmas we ever had”

