The Duchess of York kicked off her visit to the borough this morning with a trip to Padiham Green Primary School.

And she declared herself it’s ‘number one fan’ and promised she would be back. Sarah Ferguson donned an apron to help staff at the breakfast club serve up cereal and toast. She chatted with staff and pupils and was serenaded by the school choir who sang a selection of Christmas songs. Deputy headteacher Mark Tranmer said the school was ‘honoured’ to be visited by the duchess adding: “We are very proud of our school and it is wonderful that someone like the Duchess of York has taken such an interest in us.”

The duchess was then given a guided tour of the forest school before she watched a dance class led by former pupil Jolie Forrest (15).

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson with Jolie Forrest (15) and the dance students she coaches at Padiham Green Primary School

And Jolie was persuaded to sing after the duchess discovered she was also a talented vocalist. The duchess told Jolie she would ‘go far’ after applauding her rendition of ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do’ from the hit film Grease.