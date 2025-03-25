On Sunday, May 18, an expected 35,000 runners will be hitting the streets of Manchester for the annual the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run.

Included in the thousands of participants lacing up their trainers will be a number of celebrities too and whilst most hail from the city itself, some have special links to our Red Rose County too.

So take a look at the 11 stars who have already announced their involvement below...

1 . Celebs taking part in Great Manchester Run Take a look at all of the confirmed celebrity participants in this year's AJ Bell Great Manchester Run. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tommy Fury Boxer and reality star who was born in Manchester but frequents Lancashire often to visit his brother Tyson and extended family | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Roman Fury Tommy (and Tyson's) brother, also a boxer, will be running alongside him | Getty Images for Prime Video UK Photo Sales

4 . Gemma Atkinson Bury born actress Gemma is running on behalf of the Lancashire based Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, of which she is a vice-patron | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo Sales