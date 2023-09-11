Halloween is only a little over a month away and you know what that means … pumpkins!
There’s nothing youngsters enjoy more than picking their own pumpkin and carving a spooky face into it for Halloween.
With that in mind, here are 7 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire.
1. Ridgeway Farm, Peel Road, Blackpool
Ridgeway Farms 5th annual Pumpkin Festival is back, bigger and better than ever before. It starts on Saturday 15th October, running each weekend and during half term right up until Sunday 29th October. Telephone 07720 644700 Photo: Dan Martino
2. Pumpkin Alley Pick Your Own Pumpkins, Delf Lane, Haskayne, L39 7JJ
The pick your own pumpkin patch is back...now with the all-new 'Pumpkin Express' train. It's expected to be open throughout October, and you just pay for what you pick at £5 per pumpkin, including extra large pumpkins, white ones and a wide variety of orange treasures. Call 07791 707038 Photo: Pumpkin Alley
3. Bradshaw's Farm Shop & Garden Centre, Prospect Farm, Garstang, PR3 0LY
The popular, family run farm shop and garden centre in Garstang is opening its own pumpkin picking event again this October. Bookings can be made online viahttps://www.bradshawsfarmshop.co.uk/book-online with bookings being accepted per vehicle with a £2.50 booking fee. The event takes place every day from October 1 to 29, and bookings are for 45 minutes. Photo: Bradshaw's
The Pumpkin Picking Adventure is back at Windmill Farm between 7th - 29th October 2023. Farmer Chris has planted over 20,000 plants in our pumpkin fields, and they will be ready for your Halloween harvest this October. Contact 01704 892282 Photo: Windmill Farm