The Beatles, Queen, Elvis: all the word class tribute nights coming up in Blackpool

Never had the chance to see some of your icons peform live? Well why not see the next best thing right here in Lancashire...

The Blackpool Grand Theatre is inviting the people of Lancashire to ‘Say Thank You For The Music’ with a whole host of live music shows on offer throughout the rest of the year.

From word class tribute acts to nights dedicated to a specific genre of music, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy a musical night out in Lancashire over the upcoming months.

Take a look below at all the tribute nights on offer

Bruce Springsteen: Kicking off the series of live music is The Sound of Springsteen on Wednesday, May 29 which brings the greatest hits and deep cuts of rock legend Bruce Springsteen to life. Celebrate 40 years since the iconic Born in the USA album was first released as this show takes you on a musical journey through his catalogue.

An image from The Sound of Springsteen live.

Queen: Majesty, the UK’s biggest Queen tribute band bring their The Break Free Tour to the Grand on Friday June 7. Join Freddie, Brian, Roger and John once more on a magical journey celebrating the music and showmanship of the UK’s favourite rock band.

The Carpenters: Vocalist Claire Furley and Musical Director Phil Aldridge perfectly re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements in The Carpenters Story on Sunday June 9 in a musical journey through the glittering career of pop’s most famous brother and sister duo.

David Bowie: Bowie Live is an unrivalled portrayal of David Bowie’s music and live performance on Tuesday June 11 that will transport you through space and time to the incredible Bowie shows we all dreamed of seeing from Space Oddity to Lazarus.

Simon and Garfunkel: on Thursday June 13, The Simon and Garfunkel Story tells about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, this powerful concert features all the hits from Mrs Robinson, Homeward Bound and Scarborough Fair to The Boxer and many more.

The Rolling Stones: Jumpin’ Jack Flash back in time on Thursday 27 June with The Rolling Stones Story. Relive all the classic hits in a high-energy concert in the company of Mick and the boys, complete with awesome production, the finest musicians and the world’s No.1 Mick Jagger lookalike Paul Ashworth. It’s OnlyRock ‘n’ Roll, but we like it!

The Beatles: Twist and shout with The Upbeat Beatles on Sunday July 13

Electric Light Orchestra: ELO AGAIN pay tribute to the wonderfully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra on Sunday, August 25

Tribute nights paying homage to The Beathes, Queen, The Rolling Stones and Elvis are coming to Blackpool in the coming months. Credit: Getty

Rod Stewart: The Rod Stewart Story comes to the Grand on Sunday ,September 8

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Bye Bye Baby, a tribute act celebrating the Jersey Boys and the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to the Grand on Thursday, September 19

Elvis: the renowened Elvis tribute act and Ben Portsmouth returns with his jaw-dropping This is Elvis show on Sunday, September 29.

Meatloaf: entertainer Steve Steinman brings Anything for Love – The Meatloaf Story to the Grand on Saturday, October 5

Bon Jovi: tribute act endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi, The Bon Jovi Experience, comes to Blackpool on Sunday, October 20 with their 30th Anniversary Tour

Blues Brothers: Jake and Elwood, aka as the Chicago Blues Brothers bring their RESPECT Tour on Friday, November 15

Neil Diamond: A Beautiful Noise – The Definitive Neil Diamond Tribute comes to the Grand on Sunday, November 17.

Other themed music nights coming this Summer/Autumn

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers blast into the Grand on Saturday June 8 with their ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems they proudly call ‘Bagrock’. Expect top tracks such as Insomnia, Thunderstruck, Fix You, Don’t StopBelievin’ and Tom Walker’s Leave a Light On.

Big Band night: on Wednesday June 12, the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK brings a Big Band spectacular to the Grand, showcasing the music that filled the dancehalls during the 1930s, 40s and 50s. Million seller numbers from Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra are brought to life by a 16-piece big band fronted by Kevin Cunningham.

Steve Steinman's brand-new show Love Hurts on Saturday June 29 brings all your favourite power ballads and anthems to life, featuring a powerhouse cast of singers, dancers and a seven-piece live band. Including tracks from Billy Idol, Tina Turner, Boston, Foreigner, Europe and many more.

Motown night: Dancing in The Streets comes to the Grand on Sunday, October 13