The Aviary in Preston is serving up Volare pizza and a pint deal for £10

A bar in Preston is bringing a taste of Italy to its customers by collaborating with their Italian neighbours at Volare for a £10 pizza and a pint deal.

By Emma Downey
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The Aviary at 452 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, will be serving up any 12 inch Volare pizza and a pint, wine or a soft drink for £10 every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm until 8.30pm.

Customers can choose which Volare 12” pizza from their classic menu including a Margherita and either a pint/glass of house wine/soft drink for just £10. You can either book a table or just pop down.

Take a look at some of the mouthwatering pictures – cue some drooling!

The Aviary bar in Preston has joined forces with Italian restaurant Volare to offer customers a £10 12" inch pizza and a beer/wine/soft drink for £10 every Tuesday and Wednesday evening

1. The Aviary is serving Volare 12" pizza and a drink for £10

The Aviary bar in Preston has joined forces with Italian restaurant Volare to offer customers a £10 12" inch pizza and a beer/wine/soft drink for £10 every Tuesday and Wednesday evening Photo: The Aviary

Take a seat and relax while staff bring the food and drink to your table

2. The Aviary is serving Volare 12" pizza and a drink for £10

Take a seat and relax while staff bring the food and drink to your table Photo: The Aviary

The deal will be on offer every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm until 8.30pm

3. The Aviary is serving Volare 12" pizza and a drink for £10

The deal will be on offer every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm until 8.30pm Photo: The Aviary

Wine and pizza = the perfect combo!

4. The Aviary is serving Volare 12" pizza and a drink for £10

Wine and pizza = the perfect combo! Photo: The Aviary

