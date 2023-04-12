The Aviary in Preston is serving up Volare pizza and a pint deal for £10
A bar in Preston is bringing a taste of Italy to its customers by collaborating with their Italian neighbours at Volare for a £10 pizza and a pint deal.
The Aviary at 452 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, will be serving up any 12 inch Volare pizza and a pint, wine or a soft drink for £10 every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm until 8.30pm.
Customers can choose which Volare 12” pizza from their classic menu including a Margherita and either a pint/glass of house wine/soft drink for just £10. You can either book a table or just pop down.
Take a look at some of the mouthwatering pictures – cue some drooling!