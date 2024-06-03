The Artisan Bakers in Barnoldswick opens new deli shop across from other store

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:16 BST
A bakery store in Barnoldswick has opened a deli store across the road from its other shop.

Family run The Artisan Bakers located at 15 Albert Road opened The Deli store on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the bakery said: “This is something we’ve never done before! Let us introduce ‘The Deli’.

"There’s still a way to go but we will be opening in Accrington, directly across from our current cabin.

"We hope we have something for everybody. From cooked meats to charcuterie, pastas and fabulous Italian sauces, Chinese and Indian too, a large range of dairy, pies, desserts, cakes and confectionery.”

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am until 3pm.

Take a look at the pictures.

The Artisan Bakers in Barnoldswick have opened The Deli beside their other store.

1. The Artisan Bakers opens The Deli

The Artisan Bakers in Barnoldswick have opened The Deli beside their other store. Photo: The Artisan Bakers Barnoldswick

Photo Sales
Their original store.

2. The Artisan Bakers opens The Deli

Their original store. Photo: The Artisan Bakers Barnoldswick

Photo Sales
Inside the original store.

3. The Artisan Bakers opens The Deli

Inside the original store. Photo: The Artisan Bakers Barnoldswick

Photo Sales
The Deli opened its doors last weekend.

4. The Artisan Bakers opens The Deli

The Deli opened its doors last weekend. Photo: The Artisan Bakers Barnoldswick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BarnoldswickAccrington