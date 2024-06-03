Family run The Artisan Bakers located at 15 Albert Road opened The Deli store on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the bakery said: “This is something we’ve never done before! Let us introduce ‘The Deli’.

"There’s still a way to go but we will be opening in Accrington, directly across from our current cabin.

"We hope we have something for everybody. From cooked meats to charcuterie, pastas and fabulous Italian sauces, Chinese and Indian too, a large range of dairy, pies, desserts, cakes and confectionery.”

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am until 3pm.

Take a look at the pictures.

