The 8 cheapest homes listed for sale in Preston's most affordable neighbourhood

The median house price in the Preston area in February was £161,636 according to the ONS.

If you’re looking to get on the property ladder Preston then settling down in some parts of the city are certainly more affordable than others.

Recent figures show that six of the cheapest 10 neighbourhoods in Preston are clustered around the city centre. The median property price in Broughton, Preston’s most expensive neighbourhood, hit £296,475 according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Not good viewing for those hoping to get on the property ladder during a cost of living crisis.

But there are cheaper alternatives available at the moment - such as Fishwich. This is Preston’s cheapest neighbourhood according to the ONS data with a median property price of £108,250. Below are the eight cheapest properties listed for sale on Rightmove in the area.

1 . Most affordable neighbourhood in Preston Here are the cheapest homes on the market in Preston’s most affordable neighbourhood. Photo: WILLIAM BARTON Photo Sales

2 . Cave Street - £88,000 https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133028186#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Cave Street - kitchen What the estate agents say: "Fantastic investment opportunity. Two bedroom terraced home offering easy access to local amenities and transport links. No chain delay and viewing highly recommended. The accommodation briefly comprises; vestibule, lounge, dining kitchen, to the first floor, two bedrooms and bathroom. Double glazing, gas central heating system and yard to the rear." Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Mornington Road - £100,000 https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132823958#/media?channel=RES_BUY&id=media1&ref=photoCollage Photo: submit Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5