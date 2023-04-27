The 8 cheapest homes listed for sale in Preston's most affordable neighbourhood
The median house price in the Preston area in February was £161,636 according to the ONS.
If you’re looking to get on the property ladder Preston then settling down in some parts of the city are certainly more affordable than others.
Recent figures show that six of the cheapest 10 neighbourhoods in Preston are clustered around the city centre. The median property price in Broughton, Preston’s most expensive neighbourhood, hit £296,475 according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Not good viewing for those hoping to get on the property ladder during a cost of living crisis.
But there are cheaper alternatives available at the moment - such as Fishwich. This is Preston’s cheapest neighbourhood according to the ONS data with a median property price of £108,250. Below are the eight cheapest properties listed for sale on Rightmove in the area.