Farm shops are a great way to access fresh, locally sourced produce directly from the farmers who grow it – and there are plenty of excellent farm shops in and around Preston.

Farm shops often offer a wide variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats and baked goods and by shopping at a farm shop, you can not only support local businesses, but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.

We’ve found the 16 highest-rated farm shops in and around Preston from reviews collated on Google. All of the farm shops have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order, they are ...

1 . The 16 highest-rated farm shops in and around Preston Below are the 16 highest-rated farm shops in and around Preston Photo: Google/FB Photo Sales

2 . Ward Field Farm Shop Ward Field Farm Shop on Plungington Road, Fulwood, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 78 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Woods Farm Shop Woods Farm Shop on Knoll Lane has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 129 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Honeywell's Honeywell's on Eaves Lane has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 573 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales