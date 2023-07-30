The 15 things someone would notice most if they had left Preston in 2000 and returned in 2023

Imagine you had a time machine. Then imagine you used that very same time machine to travel back to the heady days of 2000. The new millennium has dawned, and people are either angry at the seemingly useless Millennium Dome or are still in their bunkers after the Y2K mass panic. England don’t even make it out their group at Euro 2000.