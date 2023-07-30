News you can trust since 1886
The 15 things someone would notice most if they had left Preston in 2000 and returned in 2023

Imagine you had a time machine. Then imagine you used that very same time machine to travel back to the heady days of 2000. The new millennium has dawned, and people are either angry at the seemingly useless Millennium Dome or are still in their bunkers after the Y2K mass panic. England don’t even make it out their group at Euro 2000.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST

Let’s say you bring someone from the year 2000 back with you to the year 2023. What would be the first thing they’d notice had changed about Preston? We asked you that very same question, and this is what you said…

"Amazing contemporary University buildings and halls."

1. The University of Central Lancashire

"Amazing contemporary University buildings and halls." Photo: Michelle Adamson

“The people and cultures around. It's so diverse which is great”

2. Preston Mela at Moor Park

“The people and cultures around. It's so diverse which is great” Photo: Daniel Martino

“All the new builds literally everywhere you look.”

3. New build homes

“All the new builds literally everywhere you look.” Photo: Other

"The Guild Wheel"

4. Cyclists on the Guild Wheel in Preston

"The Guild Wheel" Photo: Marco Mura

