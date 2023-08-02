News you can trust since 1886
The 11 best things to do with kids in Preston while it's raining

The summer holidays are a great opportunity to spend quality time with your kids but where do you go when the sun isn’t shining?
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

The summer holidays are a great opportunity to spend quality time with your kids but where do you go when the sun isn’t shining?

We compiled a list of 11 places for you to take your kids this summer holidays while the weather isn’t so bright.

Here’s what they are:

TeamSport Go Karting. Preston, Brierley Road, Walton Summit Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston.

1. 363545597_298579519511782_4668344496700694520_n.jpg

TeamSport Go Karting. Preston, Brierley Road, Walton Summit Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Photo: Google

Flip Out Preston Trampoline & Adventure Park. 1B, Fishwick Park, Mercer St, Preston PR1 4LQ.

2. Flip Out Preston Trampoline & Adventure Park

Flip Out Preston Trampoline & Adventure Park. 1B, Fishwick Park, Mercer St, Preston PR1 4LQ. Photo: Google

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre. Garstang Rd, Preston PR3 0BT.

3. The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre. Garstang Rd, Preston PR3 0BT. Photo: Google

Wacky World Inflatable Park. 4 Campbell St, Preston PR1 5LX.

4. Wacky World Inflatable Park

Wacky World Inflatable Park. 4 Campbell St, Preston PR1 5LX. Photo: Google

