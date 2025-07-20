These are the 10 Lancashire towns with the most drivers caught on their phones

Lancashire Constabulary caught more drivers on their phones in Preston than anywhere else in the county, according to new figures.
The force recorded a whopping 2,352 offences between April 2023 and March this year.
Personal injury claim specialists Accident Claims Advice learned that Preston was the location for 513 of them, or around a fifth of the total.
That makes it Lancashire’s capital of mobile phone offences, where drivers are caught using a device while operating a vehicle.
Given the £200 fixed penalty for the offence, Preston drivers alone were hit with £102,600 worth of fines in just over two years.
Blackburn and Blackpool were also regular locations for distracted drivers, according to Lancashire Constabulary.
Take a look at all 10 Lancashire towns and how they fared.
2. Preston
3. Blackpool
Blackpool was second with 190 offences in 2023/24, but 231 in 2024/25, a 22 per cent increase. It means the seaside town was the site of 421 phone-related driving offences. Photo: Google
4. Blackburn
193 people were caught on their phones at the wheel in Blackburn from April 2023 to March 2024 which reduced to 169 the following year, totalling 362. Photo: Google
