Ten essential questions for potential pet gifters

How to navigate the delicate decision of gifting pets and help protect animals this Christmas and New Year.

Gifting and Abandoning Pets Post-Pandemic

Annually throughout the UK, many of us get swept up in the festive spirit and succumb to the temptation of giving pets as gifts. While it's widely known that pet abandonment peaks in the New Year, the general public remains unaware of the full extent of the issue in the post-pandemic era.

Staggering statistics in further detail below, underscore the urgent need for change. Heightened abandonments over the past three years have been driven by pandemic-induced pet ownership and the cost of living crisis, with 3 million UK households parting with pandemic pets, particularly among Gen Z and millennials.

Many of us get swept up in the festive spirit and succumb to the temptation of giving pets as gifts. Photo credit: Karsten Winegeart, Unsplash

These figures highlight troubling impulse purchases, prioritising instant gratification over commitment, resulting in mass animal dumpings. This trend is further compounded by challenges in pet mental health post-return to the office and heightened pressures on British vets amidst the pet ownership surge.

For a more compassionate approach to animal well-being in the bustling festive season, it relies on asking the right questions to ensure the well-being of the animal and advocating for adopting instead of shopping, for a shift towards more responsible pet ownership.

Statistics reveal a harsh reality for animals

Impulse purchases

A study, combining data from the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and British Veterinary Nursing Association (BVNA), revealed that 25% of UK pet owners (5.2 million) did not research before acquiring their pets. Only 5% sought advice from a veterinary professional, despite 71% of practices offering pre-purchase guidance during routine consultations. The lack of preparation not only signals a limited awareness of responsibilities but also poses potential risks to the long-term health and welfare of the newly acquired pet. (PDSA Senior Vet, Rebecca Ashman)

It can be argued that the culture of impulse purchasing pets prioritises immediate gratification over the lifelong commitment of caring for an animal. Resulting in increased pet abandonments and shelter admissions as unprepared owners grapple with the responsibilities of ownership.

Christmas gifting and abandonments

The RSPCA has warned of a "bleak winter" for pets as animal abandonments have reached a three-year high, with 1,800 incidents in October 2023, marking a 48.1% increase. “The UK's leading animal charity stressed that the huge surge in pet ownership in the pandemic and the cost of living crisis are big factors towards the mass animal dumpings.” (Daily Mirror)

Over the last Christmas and New Year period (24 Dec 2022 - 1 Jan 2023), the RSPCA responded to 14,301 calls, with 1,478 reports of abandoned animals, marking a 29% rise from the previous year. In December 2021, there were a total of 58,394 calls. (RSPCA)

In 2022, charities were “growing concerned that breeders could find themselves with puppies that they can't turn a profit on and could even dump them as demand and prices go down for dogs.” (Sky News)

A 2010 RSPCA study found that every hour during the holiday season, three animals are abandoned, leading to more surrendered pets post-Christmas. Shelter workers, especially handling Staffordshire bull terriers and Staffie crosses, grapple with the challenging choice of euthanizing healthy and affectionate animals, intensifying the burden on shelters already strained with homeless animals throughout the year. (The Independent)

Pandemic pets

Between 2021 and 2022, despite 4.7 million new pet acquisitions during the pandemic, over 3 million UK households, mainly among Gen Z and millennials who make up 53% of new pet owners, found themselves parting with pets. Within this group, 23% were unable to keep a pet, and 71% of surrendered pets belonged to young people, with dogs (60%) and cats (45%) being the most commonly given-up pets. (The Independent)

“The RSPCA is warning that as people return to work after the pandemic, and struggle with the increased cost of living, more dogs and other animals will be abandoned. The charity recently rescued six puppies dumped in a crate at the side of a main road in Kent and said that over Christmas, they rescued 29% more animals than the previous year.” (Sky News)

In the United States, “during the pandemic when, lonely and stuck at home, one in five households adopted a new pet. As new pet owners returned to work, however, their newly lonely pets struggled with the sudden change, showing high rates of chewing, digging, barking, escaping, pacing, hiding, and indoor urination and defecation.” (Vox)

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) notes that UK vets are grappling with challenges arising from the triple impact of Brexit, Covid, and the pandemic pet boom, resulting in problems like staff shortages and the closure of some practices to new clients. The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) noticed a decline in overseas vet registrations, while the surge in pet ownership, with 3.2 million new households acquiring pets, further exacerbates strain. BVA President James Russell suggests potential owners thoroughly assess their capacity to meet a pet's needs, especially access to veterinary care. (British Veterinary Nursing Association)

Cost of living crisis

During 2022, RSPCA workers were inundated with calls as people had “to choose between feeding themselves and feeding pets.” (The Guardian) The RSPCA noted a 24% increase in pet abandonment that year, attributing it to a surge in calls from owners struggling with the cost of living crisis.

One Worcestershire shelter, grappling with escalating bills, described itself as "absolutely rammed with animals," with July's running costs doubling to £7,500, twice its average monthly bill. (The Guardian)

Advocating responsible pet ownership and adoption

Kenny Torrella and Bioethicist Jessica Pierce advocate for more responsible ownership, adoption, and a cultural shift for fewer but happier pets. Torrella pointed out issues like neglect, abuse, and boredom in pet-owning homes, as well as questioning the romanticised view of the human-animal bond and criticised the $136 billion pet industry for breeding and selling animals in poor conditions. (Vox)

Pierce's work highlighted that mistreatment takes place among well-intentioned owners. With a 2020 meta-analysis finding that punitive training can increase dogs’ fear, anxiety, and stress. (Vieira de Castro AC, Fuchs D, Morello GM, Pastur S, de Sousa L, Olsson IAS.)

10 Essential Questions for Potential Pet Gifters

Before impulsively getting a cute puppy or kitten this Christmas, Equine Premium experts advise asking crucial questions to consider the recipient's genuine interest, time availability, living situation, allergies, past pet ownership experience, financial readiness, and understanding of long-term commitment.

1. Allergies: Do they have allergies to pet dander or fur? Such allergies can influence the choice of suitable animals.

2. Interest: Is there genuine interest in having a pet? A pet should be a welcomed and valued addition to their life.

3. Past Experience: Have they previously owned pets? Inexperienced owners may benefit from additional guidance.

4. Future Plans: If they are an adult, consider their future plans, including potential career changes, relocation, or major life events. Can they accommodate a pet in their future?

5. Emotional Readiness: Can they handle the emotional responsibility of caring for a living being?

6. Time Commitment: Can they dedicate sufficient time daily? Different pets require varying levels of attention. Do they understand the long-term commitment involved in pet care?

7. Financial Readiness: Are they financially prepared for pet-related costs such as food, vet care, and grooming?

8. Pet-Friendly Living: If they rent, are pets allowed, and are there restrictions on type or size?

9. Lifestyle Fit: Which pet suits their living situation and lifestyle—dog, cat, small mammal, bird, or reptile?

10. Training and Socialisation: For dogs, are they willing to invest in training and socialisation?

A call to action

The RSPCA's ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ calls for collective action to protect and rescue abandoned animals this winter. “Based on incidents of neglect and abandonment reported to the RSPCA animal rescue line, between January and July 2021–2023.” (RSPCA)

“We are already seeing abandonments rise month on month and are braced for a surge of abandoned and neglected animals…We're asking people to Join the Rescue this winter to help us help animals and bring abandoned animals to safety.” (Dermot Murphy, Head of the RSPCA Frontline Rescue Teams)

Overall, in navigating the decision to gift pets during the festive season, consider the recipient through our 10 crucial questions to ensure compatibility and a compassionate commitment to pet ownership responsibilities.

Equine Premium encourages potential pet gifters to adopt instead of shop. Additionally, we align with the RSPCA's 'Join the Christmas Rescue' initiative, urging collective action to protect abandoned animals this winter.

For additional help: