Temporary traffic lights to be used across South Ribble while 'upgrade' of power network takes place

Whilst the works are taking place, temporary traffic lights will be used to ensure engineers can work safely. Works on Cottage Lane and School Lane will be completed in the school holidays to help minimise disruption, as agreed with Lancashire County Council.

Electricity North West has hand-delivered letters in the local areas to inform residents and businesses of the work and reassured customers that no power cuts are expected while the work is being completed.

The firm, which manages the region’s power network, is upgrading its network between Higher Walton and Bamber Bridge as part of its proactive investment programme.

Work will be carried out by engineers from Electricity North West as they look to upgrade 2.1km of underground electricity cables.

The upgraded cables where £1m is being invested to upgrade sections of the South Ribble power network, will benefit more than 14,700 residents and businesses in the area.

Holly Stewart, who is overseeing the work for Electricity North West, said: “As the North West’s power network operator, we want to provide excellent value for money and the best possible service for the region.

“Each year, we identify sections for the network that need upgrading before regular power cuts could potentially happen.

“The work taking place in South Ribble will see just over 2km of cables upgraded and our significant investment will ensure a safe and reliable supply of electricity is maintained to thousands of properties.”