Teenager who died in Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley named locally as Preston McNally

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Empire Way at around 4-20pm and a search was undertaken of the canal and surrounding area.

At around 7-17pm police divers recovered a body from the water. Police have launched an inquiry and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral tributes left to 16-year-old Preston McNally who died in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley this weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several floral tributes have been left on the canal bank for Preston who was a student at Shuttleworth Community College in Padiham.