News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Teenager who died in Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley named locally as Preston McNally

The teenage boy who died in the Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley on Saturday has been named locally as 16-year-old Preston McNally.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Empire Way at around 4-20pm and a search was undertaken of the canal and surrounding area.

Read More
Police launch inquiry after teenage boy (16) dies after entering Leeds Liverpool...

At around 7-17pm police divers recovered a body from the water. Police have launched an inquiry and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Floral tributes left to 16-year-old Preston McNally who died in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley this weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardFloral tributes left to 16-year-old Preston McNally who died in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley this weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Floral tributes left to 16-year-old Preston McNally who died in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley this weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several floral tributes have been left on the canal bank for Preston who was a student at Shuttleworth Community College in Padiham.

One of the card reads: “You were taken away far too soon. We will miss your cheeky face” and another moving message describes Preston as “Our beautiful older boy. Words can’t describe how heartbroken we are.”

Related topics:TeenagerLiverpoolLeedsBurnleyEmergency servicesPolicePreston