Teenager who died in Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley named locally as Preston McNally
Emergency services were called to Empire Way at around 4-20pm and a search was undertaken of the canal and surrounding area.
At around 7-17pm police divers recovered a body from the water. Police have launched an inquiry and a file has been passed to the coroner.
Several floral tributes have been left on the canal bank for Preston who was a student at Shuttleworth Community College in Padiham.
One of the card reads: “You were taken away far too soon. We will miss your cheeky face” and another moving message describes Preston as “Our beautiful older boy. Words can’t describe how heartbroken we are.”