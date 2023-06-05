Officers were called to Lancaster Road in the town at 6.32pm on Saturday June 3 after reports of disorder.

Emergency services attended and found a teenager had been stabbed.

He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The scene in Carnforth on Saturday evening.

A 14-year-old boy from Morecambe was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by police with attempted murder on Sunday evening.

He was remanded to appear at magistrates’ court this morning, Monday.

A 15-year-old girl from Carnforth arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.