Teenager charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Carnforth

Police have charged a teenager with attempted murder following a stabbing in Carnforth.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

Officers were called to Lancaster Road in the town at 6.32pm on Saturday June 3 after reports of disorder.

Emergency services attended and found a teenager had been stabbed.

He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The scene in Carnforth on Saturday evening.The scene in Carnforth on Saturday evening.
A 14-year-old boy from Morecambe was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by police with attempted murder on Sunday evening.

He was remanded to appear at magistrates’ court this morning, Monday.

A 15-year-old girl from Carnforth arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1276 of June 3, 2023.