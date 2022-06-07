Anger by teenager Charlie Whittam is the second in a series of EPs (extended play mini-albums) the music student has written.

The series, which is based on five stages of grief, was inspired in part by his late grandmother.

Charlie Whittam,16,is releasing a series of EPs Photo: Neil Cross

Former Longridge High School student Charlie,16, who is studying at Access Create College, Manchester, said: “It’s completely different to the first EP. It’s very rock orientated...I thought for an anger EP it had to be.”

The EP was recorded at Tree Top Studios near Clitheroe. Charlie said: "The EP songs are Anger, Get Out Her Head, Rip His Heart Out and On My Own. They’ll be coming into my (performance) repertoire when it’s released – or probably about a week before it’s released to build a bit of hype around it. “

Charlie will launch the new EP on June 24, with a follow up launch celebration event at Fullaloves, Longridge on July 24 at 6pm.

The EP will be available for streaming on all streaming platforms and phsyical copies can be purchased for £5 plus postage via Charlie’s website at www.charliewhittam.com

Charlie Whittam, 16, is preparing for the release of his second EP (Photo: Neil Cross)

Charlie’s first EP Denial has had 16,000 streams. The follow on EPs Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance will be released later in 2022.

As to what his late grandmother Kathleen Burke would think, he said: “I think she would be very proud. I don’t know if she would like the rock album – maybe she would because I made it!”