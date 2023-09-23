Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robyn Alty, 18, from New Longton, attended The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake on Friday, September 15, where she was asked to demonstrate her customer service skills with a trial shift.

But her hopes of working there were dashed after a less than encouraging encounter with the restaurant’s manager.

Sharing her experience on local Facebook groups, the woman – who remains anonymous – said: “I showed initiative and turned up 5 minutes early to be greeted with an incredibly rude manager who was sat at a table with his feet up on it vaping!

The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake. (Picture by Google)

"In the middle of the pub, surrounded by customers!

"He rolled his eyes at me and scoffed under his breath that I was a “bit early” and proceeded to completely ignore me for the next 20 minutes, whilst continually vaping and watching Netflix on his laptop.

"When I was finally spoken to, his manner was abrupt and rude, so I decided that I wasn’t suited to this type of environment. I told him so and proceeded to leave!”

Her Facebook post drew dozens of comments from residents and local businesses, some of whom have since offered the teenager a job.

The Post contacted The Farmer’s Arms for comment but staff said the manager was unavailable.

The pub’s parent company, Stonehouse Restaurants, were approached for comment.

What our reader’s thought about Robyn’s experience

Paula Slater said: “Well done to you! He has shown you exactly why you shouldn't be working there. Never lower your standards to fit in with others: you did the right thing.”

John Rochford agreed, adding: “The manager was wrong. Vaping in a public space is wrong, especially if customers were eating.

"His attitude and presence was bad too. Why does he think meeting new staff in this manner is good? It shows that there is no respect from him, well done for walking away.”

"Well done to you!,” said Gill Richardson. “You’ll get a better job somewhere where you will be appreciated! What a joke for a manager!”

"Kayleigh Harrison said: “I love the confidence you have for an 18-year-old to know your own worth and to walk away and not just put up with BS!

“Good-luck with the job search going forward! And I hope something comes along that realises what a great asset you’ll be for the company/business.”

"Good on you!,” added Mala Watson. “Never ever let yourself be lowered to this type of indignation by anyone, especially someone who is full of his own importance! Continue being the strong young woman you are.”

Julie North said: “Good for you and well said, no excuse for rudeness especially in the work environment, they missed out on a good employee I think.”