Teen who has been missing for two weeks is also wanted by Lancashire Police

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 15:51 BST
A teenager who has been missing for two weeks is wanted by Lancashire Police.
Have you seen John Junior Carmichael? placeholder image
Have you seen John Junior Carmichael? | Lancashire Police
Most Popular

John Junior Carmichael, who also goes by JJ, is 15 and was last seen in the Ringway area of Preston on May 8 2025.

Posting on Facebook, Blackpool Police said they would also like to speak with JJ, who has links to Blackpool, in connection with breaching a court order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carmichael was last seen wearing a beanie-style hat, a navy Nike coat, a grey hooded top and grey t-shirt as well as grey joggers with a green Nike tick on the left leg, and black trainers.

He is 5ft 8in with light brown hair with shaved sides.

If you see JJ, call 101 quoting log 1032 of 8th May.

Related topics:PrestonBlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice