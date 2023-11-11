Actress Hannah Waddingham and Blackpool tenor Alfie Boe have been revealed to have enjoyed a secret romance this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 49-year-old star of Ted Lasso and Sex Education was all over our television screens as the host of the Eurovision Song Contest this year but little did we know that behind the stage waiting for her was Lancashire singing sensation Alfie, 50.

This week, a source has told the Sun that the famous pair were actually an item during the filming of the competition, although the romance is now over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The source said: “Hannah and Alfie have moved in similar circles for years, but both had partners at different times.

Left: actress Hannah Waddingham. Right: Tenor Alfie Boe. (both images: Getty)

“Towards the end of last year they went on a couple of dinners at places like Scott’s in Richmond — where Ted Lasso is set.

“With Hannah’s career massively in the ascendancy, she was keen to let her work, not personal life, do the talking so they deliberately kept things quiet.

“It was especially hard to keep things under wraps during the madness of Eurovision when all the spotlight was on her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they managed to sneak Alfie in backstage and kept things low-key.

“Things have fizzled out but they remain on friendly terms.”

Hannah and Alfie performed on screen together three years ago in a West End video collaboration of Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again during the pandemic.

At the time – May 2020 – Alfie was still with his ex-wife Sarah with whom he has two children, 15-year-old Grace and 11-year-old Alfred, but the pair slit up three months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah meanwhile has an eight-year-old daughter with her ex partner hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto, although it is not clear when they split up.

Aside from romance rumours, Blackpool born Alfie is currently celebrating the success of his sixteenth album – Open Arms: The Symphonic Songbook – which made it to number 10 in the UK Albums Chart.