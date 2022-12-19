The emotion for pupils and staff at Holly Grove Primary School was clear to see when the man in red arrived, flown in by Burnley businessman and Netflix man of the moment Dave Fishwick.

And Dave was touched by the reaction to the festive gesture. He said: "If you need anything to make you smile it's seeing the children's faces today, this is absolutely fantastic."

Children and Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley received a special visit from Santa who arrived by helicopter

The visit, which was captured on camera by local filmmaker Kev Furber, happened after Dave, whose extraordinary life is being made into a Netflix film called “The Bank of Dave" with James Bond actor Rory Kinnear and Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor, teamed up with Lee Roe of Ribble FM to offer a local school the chance to host a special visit from Santa before breaking up for the Christmas holidays.

Lee said: "I had tears in my eyes as the helicopter arrived, seeing the reaction from the children was just amazing."

Pupils and staff gathered outside to greet the helicopter and Santa set up a grotto in the school to meet the pupils and hear their wishes for Christmas.

Dave was approached by screenwriter Piers Ashworth last year after spending years "making programmes that make a difference". Burnley Savings and Loans was established in 2011 by Dave in the wake of the financial crash and the devastation it left across the North. He subsequently went on to film numerous television programmes, including Channel 4 series Bank Of Dave, detailing his battle against unscrupulous payday loan lenders.

There was real excitement at Holly Grove Primary School, Burnley when Santa arrived by helicopter

Dave is also a TikTok sensation after a video he filmed flying in his helicopter garnered 24 million views on the social media platform.

Looking out for Santa in his helicopter at Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley