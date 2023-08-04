TeamSport, Europe’s leading company for indoor go-karting, has officially re-opened its Preston track in Bamber Bridge, here’s what we know about the adrenalin-fueled attraction.

Located on Brierley Road in Bamber Bridge on the Walton Summit Centre, Team Sport offers a brand-new Preston go-karting track. Featuring two Multi-Level circuits, professionally designed over three floors, allowing thrill seekers to race to their heart’s content.

The second track holds a unique racing experience, Combat Karts, where racing meets gaming.

TeamSport Go Karting Preston opened at 148 Brierley Rd, Walton Summit Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 8AH.

Up to 10 drivers can take to the track and compete for the podium by collecting and using boosts like Power+, Turbo, Blast, Shield and Zap to make sure you cross the finish line first.

There is free parking at the track and it is open for everyone over the age of eight.

For the ultimate adult race experience, each driver will race in two 15-minute sessions on the track, where the aim of the game is to get as many laps as possible and set the fastest lap time. This is an open session, which means there may be other adult groups racing on the track.