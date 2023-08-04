News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Team Sport Preston's Go-Karting track: What is it? Where is it? How much is it?

TeamSport, Europe’s leading company for indoor go-karting, has officially re-opened its Preston track in Bamber Bridge, here’s what we know about the adrenalin-fueled attraction.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read

TeamSport, Europe’s leading company for indoor go-karting, has officially re-opened its Preston track in Bamber Bridge, here’s what we know about the adrenalin-fueled attraction.

Located on Brierley Road in Bamber Bridge on the Walton Summit Centre, Team Sport offers a brand-new Preston go-karting track. Featuring two Multi-Level circuits, professionally designed over three floors, allowing thrill seekers to race to their heart’s content.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second track holds a unique racing experience, Combat Karts, where racing meets gaming.

TeamSport Go Karting Preston opened at 148 Brierley Rd, Walton Summit Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 8AH.TeamSport Go Karting Preston opened at 148 Brierley Rd, Walton Summit Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 8AH.
TeamSport Go Karting Preston opened at 148 Brierley Rd, Walton Summit Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 8AH.
Most Popular

Up to 10 drivers can take to the track and compete for the podium by collecting and using boosts like Power+, Turbo, Blast, Shield and Zap to make sure you cross the finish line first.

Read More
Northcote: what's it like to cook in a Michelin star restaurant alongside Master...

There is free parking at the track and it is open for everyone over the age of eight.

For the ultimate adult race experience, each driver will race in two 15-minute sessions on the track, where the aim of the game is to get as many laps as possible and set the fastest lap time. This is an open session, which means there may be other adult groups racing on the track.

Prices range from over £35.00 per adult and you can book via the website.

Related topics:EuropePreston