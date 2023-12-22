Taylor Wimpey donates to Manchester food banks

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has made a series of generous donations to food banks across Manchester and the surrounding areas to support them during one of the busiest times of the year.

The housebuilder set up collection boxes at its head office and eight of its sites at the beginning of November to gather the much needed food and hygiene products requested by local food banks. Donations were provided to the below food banks:

Taylor Wimpey Manchester’s head office donated to Manchester South Central Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey’s Riven Stones development in Blackburn donated to Blackburn Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey’s East Hollinsfield development in Middleton donated to Middleton Central Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey’s Half Penny Meadows development in Clitheroe donated to Ribble Valley Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey’s Harts Mead development in Ashton-Under-Lyne donated to Tameside East Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey’s Rothwells Farm development in Wigan donated to All Saints Foodbank Golborne

Taylor Wimpey’s The Orangery development in Droylsden donated to Droylsden and District Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey’s Woodside development in Rossendale donated to the Ramsbottom Pantry

Taylor Wimpey also donated 66.50kg of food to Manchester South Central Foodbank, enough to make 148 meals. Heidi Exell, Project Manager at Manchester South Central Foodbank, said: “Our service has seen a 60% increase in need this year and this winter is going to be the hardest our services have seen since opening. The support from Taylor Wimpey will help us to meet this increase and continue providing support to our communities facing crisis.”

Taylor Wimpey's donation from Woodside to Ramsbottom Pantry

Taylor Wimpey donated 17.9kg of food to Middleton Central Foodbank, the equivalent of 43 meals. Carl Roach from Middleton Central Foodbank said: “We're so grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s donation. This will help our work in supporting local individuals and families during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”

Bev Bramwell from Ramsbottom Pantry said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey. We are solely run by volunteers around our work and families and we appreciate all the support we get from the local community.”

Daisy Dumsday, Communications Coordinator & Local Organiser at Blackburn Foodbank, said: “Taylor Wimpey's generous donation of 16.3kg to Blackburn Foodbank highlights the power of community support. The donation will not only help us provide Christmas Hampers to our clients, but gives us some security moving into the New Year.”

Jean Fitzsimons, Project Coordinator at Tameside East Foodbank, said: “At this time of year especially, we find that the demand at our foodbank centres increases - currently at Tameside East Foodbank we are providing 150 - 200 food parcels each week. Donations at Christmas are especially welcome as everyone feels the effects of the festive season and ever increasing bills. Every can, jar or packet counts.... they are all gratefully received and go towards supporting people in crisis in our local area.”

Taylor Wimpey's donation from Riven Stones to Blackburn Foodbank

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “Collecting these donations has been really eye-opening as to how many meals a box of food can account for and we’re pleased to hear that our contributions will help our local food banks continue to provide an essential service to those in need during the busy Christmas period. It’s been extremely rewarding to give back, especially at this time of year and we hope that everyone has a lovely Christmas.”