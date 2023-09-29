Taylor Swift, Tina Turner, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Freddie Mercury and more: Lancashire residents reveal the most legendary singers of their lifetimes
Who is the most legendary singer of your lifetime?
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:22 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST
A great singer can surprise you through a powerful howl or a quiet whisper.
An iconic singer can leave you emotional, inspired and changed forever.
We asked our readers who were the most legendary singers of their lifetimes.
1 / 13