Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is it?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie is a concert film documenting singer songwriter Taylor Swift’s 2023/24 Eras Tour. Filmed at three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in August 2023, the film is described as ‘a cinematic rendering of the Eras Tour and is aimed at fans who were sadly unable to secure in-person tickets to Swift’s live tour dates, which sold out in record time.

The film premiered at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on October 11 and was released in theatres worldwide on October 13, earning $100 million in global pre-sales and quickly becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all-time. Its release led to various other films moving their own release dates to avoid competing with Swift.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has broken records to become the highest-grossing concert film of all-time.

How long does it last?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film’s running time is officially listed as two hours, 49 minutes, with the movie covering Swift's entire career discography in 10 distinct conceptual acts. The acts are: Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, an acoustic set, and Midnights, with each characterised by colour schemes, costume changes, and dynamic sets.

With the live performance featuring 44 songs, the movie version depicts performances of all the songs on the tour's standard set list, except those of "Wildest Dreams" (2014), "The Archer" (2019), "Invisible String", "Cardigan", and "'Tis the Damn Season" (2020).

Where can you see it?

Following its opening weekend in the UK, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie is screening at the following cinemas across the Lancashire:

- ODEON Preston

- Vue Preston

- The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Preston

- Reel Cinema Chorley

- Reel Cinema Blackburn

- Vue Blackburn

- The Island, Lytham

- Vue Accrington

- Everyman, Clitheroe

- Vue Cleveleys