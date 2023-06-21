The American megastar, whose fanatical followers have been dubbed ‘Swifties’, will perform at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on June 14 and 15 next year as details of her Eras tour were released this week.

Demand is huge and fans have been anticipating the UK dates of the tour for months.

Some fans from Manchester are said to be unhappy that their city, famed for its own musical legacy, has been left out in favour of the ‘rival from up the road’. But it’s good news for North West fans generally, as the singer has included only four venues in her UK dates for the tour, performing a total of nine concerts in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Taylor Swift is coming to Liverpool as part of The Eras Tour

To date, 33 year old Swift, who started off as a country singer but has gradually moved into mainstream pop, has released 13 albums and a string of huge hit songs such as ‘You Belong with Me’, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Anti Hero’.

The first leg of the tour has already seen her play to record audiences in the US.

So great has demand been for the tickets that it overwhelmed Ticketmaster's systems, with thousands of fans left unable to obtain seats.

It led to Ticketmaster having to appear in front of US senators to face a grilling over the company's handling of the event, with the singer admitting she was unhappy with the debacle.

What are the UK dates and venues?

Swift will be performing at the following venues on these dates:

Taylor Swift's 2024 UK dates:

7 & 8 June - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

14 & 15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 & 22 June and 16 & 17 August - London, Wembley Stadium

About the concerts

The singer is certainly offering value for money, playing a three-hour set featuring 44 songs from across her recording career.

As well as performing the big hits such as Love Story, Shake It Off and Lover and debut single Tim McGraw there is also an acoustic set where a number of surprise guests have been invited to join her on stage.

How to get tickets

Fans will first need to register to buy tickets at Taylor Swift's website ahead of them going on sale on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 for London, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 for Edinburgh, and Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2pm for Liverpool and Cardiff.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis but registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

The registration process is now open and fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page here up until Thursday, June 22, at 11.59pm local time in the UK.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times