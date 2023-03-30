The state-of-the-art surgery which will officially open its doors on Monday, April 24, will be based at the south end of Eaves Lane and faces out onto the main road where the main entrance is located. The surgery will house a resident GP on site, and a clinical team of practice nurses including a specialist respiratory nurse and a healthcare assistant. Patients of the former Eaves Lane surgery site will be automatically registered at the new site, which will shortly be accepting new patient registrations. The 62-apartment development, situated at the former bus depot on Eaves Lane, which provides accommodation for the over 55s officially opened last month and will include onsite amenities such as the GP surgery and pharmacy, a community cafe and a hair salon.

Welcoming the news, a spokesperson for NM Health Innovations who operate the health service and have sister sites at Buckshaw and Adlingtion said: “We are delighted to advise that the opening date for our new Eaves Lane Surgery has been confirmed. We will have our clinical and reception/communications team in place on that date ready to welcome our patients to the brand new facility. We know this is of particular interest to patients of our old surgery site at the north end of Eaves Lane, and we hope to welcome such patients to our new surgery site."

A £5.2m investment into Tatton Gardens extra care scheme development in Chorley which opened last month, is set to complete the final phase by opening a new GP surgery next month

"We still have a small number of vacancies”

They added: “We are pleased to advise that we have successfully recruited a number of new staff members who will shortly be joining our communications and reception team. However, we still have a small number of vacancies to fill at Adlington Medical Centre and our soon to open surgery at Tatton Gardens.”

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley added: “We’re delighted that this outstanding development is complete bringing both quality accommodation, healthcare provisions and a raft of community facilities to the area. The area was also in desperate need of quality provisions, particularly in healthcare, which isn’t an area we’d usually get involved in. But we’ve incorporated a GP surgery and pharmacy into the development which was much needed.”

Enhanced Access Service

The new GP surgery at Eaves Lane will be a welcome addition to its sister site at Buckshaw Village (pictured)

A new improved Enhanced Access Service is now in place at the Buckshaw Surgery site which will be fully operational from this Saturday (April 1). The improved version of a previous Enhanced Access Service will see a big increase in the number of appointments available and all these appointments will now be available exclusively for patients registered at the sites. The service will run as before from 6.30pm to 8pm every evening from Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays. To make an appointment, please contact your own surgery in the usual way.

The roles available for both sites offer 26.25 hours per week with the possibility of overtime, with normal working hours, which can be negotiated, as Monday to Friday 8am-1.15pm or Monday to Friday 1.15pm-6.30pm.

If you would like to apply you can email your CV to [email protected].