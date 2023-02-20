A £5.2m investment into Tatton Gardens extra care scheme development in Chorley officially opened last Friday.

The 62-apartment development, situated at the former bus depot on Eaves Lane, brings extra care accommodation for the over 55s.

And it includes onsite amenities such as a GP surgery and pharmacy, a community cafe and a hair salon, which was supported by an investment from Lancashire Enterprise Partnership's Getting Building Fund with additional funding from Homes England and Chorley Council.

Each will be let unfurnished and will comprise spacious living space, a modern fully fitted kitchen, one or two-bedroom and a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Leader of Chorley Council, Coun Alistair Bradley said: “We’re delighted that this outstanding development is complete bringing both quality accommodation, healthcare provisions and a raft of community facilities to the area.

"This is our second extra care facility which allows residents to live as independently as they like with excellent onsite and nearby facilities, with onsite support 24/7 should they need it.

"The area was also in desperate need of quality provisions, particularly in healthcare, which isn’t an area we’d usually get involved in.

"But we’ve incorporated a GP surgery and pharmacy into the development which was much needed.

Councillor Bradley was joined by Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Mayor of Chorley Councillor Julia Berry, Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Executive Member of Chorley Council (Homes and Housing) – Councillor Terry Howarth, local ward councillors, representatives from Homes England, as well as contractors, contributors, and those who will be involved in the running of facilities and services at Tatton Gardens.The new GP surgery which will open in the coming weeks is a relocation of Eaves Lane Surgery.

A Chorley Council spokesperson said: “This Tatton redevelopment project aims to deliver a range of significant benefits for the local community.

"It will give a much needed boost and vastly improved healthcare facilities for the area.”

