Talk English: Preston support group helping refugees & immigrants from Iran, Ukraine & Hong Kong feel at home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Formed in 2015, the group meets at St Cuthbert’s Church in Fulwood every Tuesday and has seen steady growth over the last eight years, now regularly welcoming over 30 students to sessions. In 2023, it played host to attendees from over thirty different countries including Iran, Syria, Ukraine, and Hong Kong, with a record single attendance of 42.
Sessions held by the organisation's 15 volunteers include various groups for different levels of English and a hot lunch giving the students a chance to socialise, with Talk English’s main aim being to not only help teach language skills, but to provide opportunities for its students as well.
“I find it really interesting and it’s great that we can help people and see the results," said Dorothy Leeming, who has been volunteering with the group for six years who who believes a slower approach really benefits the pupils. “We have to have a lot of patience and understanding. Week by week we see an improvement, and that’s a rewarding thing for us.”
Refugees and asylum seekers can also access help with general paperwork and support with living in the UK, while others can seek advice on medical and social issues. One area that’s crucial in the running of Talk English is working with external organisations such as the British Red Cross and Preston City of Sanctuary, who encourage refugees and asylum seekers to attend sessions.