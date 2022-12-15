Take annual dip in Morecambe Bay on Boxing Day to raise money for Lancaster hospice

Join St John’s Hospice in Morecambe to swim, splash, or stroll in the sea. Past participants, aged between 11 and 90, have donned wetsuits, fancy dress, and even braved it just in speedos - the choice is yours!

‘Dippers’ are encouraged to get sponsored by friends and family to brave the sea and raise money for their local hospice.

The Dip was first held in 2015 by Tyrone Lewis from Morecambe Sailing Club, with proceeds going to St John’s Hospice.

Last year's annual Boxing Day dip for St John's Hospice took place on New Year's Day.

Fundraising manager at St John’s, Lisa Morgan, got involved and saw how popular the event was, so made it a regular event for the Hospice’s calendar.

Each year the Dip continues to be supported by Morecambe Sailing Club, as well as the amazing volunteers at Morecambe Bay RNLI.

Lisa said: “We’re so excited to host the Dip again this year! It’s such a unique and fun event, and a great way to refresh after Christmas day. High tide is at midday this year, so you can still get your lie in and then come along with friends, as a family, or by yourself and meet new people! There’s always a great atmosphere and Beyond Radio will be here again getting everyone in the party mood.

“The Boxing Day Dip is an amazing way to bring the community together over Christmas to raise vital funds for St John’s Hospice, while the nurses, doctors and healthcare assistants work all through the Christmas period.”

St Johns Hospice New Years Day Swim 2022 at Morecambe. Picture by Keith Douglas.

Entry will be available on the day, but pre-entry via here is strongly advised.

New Years Day Swim 2022 at Morecambe.