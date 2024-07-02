Take an exclusive look around The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:53 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 15:08 BST
A new Indian has opened its doors in Leyland.

Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane opened on Wednesday.

One of the owners told the Post: “The opening was great and it was a successful night.

"However, people still assume we’re are the Old Viceroy. The previous owner had 4/5 websites and people are trying to order food on the old platform thinking it is us.

"Our website www.newviceroy.co.uk is still under construction so the best way at present to contact us to call us directly.”

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures from the night.

The New Viceroy Indian restaurant opened last Wednesday in Leyland.

1. The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens

The New Viceroy Indian restaurant opened last Wednesday in Leyland.Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Balloons for the special occasion.

2. The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens

Balloons for the special occasion.Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Open for business!

3. The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens

Open for business!Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Some of those who attended the opening.

4. The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens

Some of those who attended the opening.Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leyland