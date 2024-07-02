Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane opened on Wednesday.

One of the owners told the Post: “The opening was great and it was a successful night.

"However, people still assume we’re are the Old Viceroy. The previous owner had 4/5 websites and people are trying to order food on the old platform thinking it is us.

"Our website www.newviceroy.co.uk is still under construction so the best way at present to contact us to call us directly.”

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures from the night.

1 . The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens The New Viceroy Indian restaurant opened last Wednesday in Leyland.Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens Balloons for the special occasion.Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens Open for business!Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . The New Viceroy Indian in Leyland opens Some of those who attended the opening.Photo: UGC Photo Sales