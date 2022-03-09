Roll up, roll up! Take a sneak peek inside Big Kid Circus in Morecambe before the show starts
Big Kid Circus will start performances in Morecambe tomorrow and we got a sneak preview of what’s in store.
Big Kid Circus will be entertaining audiences in Morecambe from March 9-13, almost two years to the day since they were stranded in the town during lockdown.
Some of the performances are free as a thank you to Morecambe for the support people provided during lockdown.
New circus ringmistress Caitlin Wright from Morecambe will be performing here for the first time.
