Roll up, roll up! Take a sneak peek inside Big Kid Circus in Morecambe before the show starts

Big Kid Circus will be entertaining audiences in Morecambe from March 9-13, almost two years to the day since they were stranded in the town during lockdown.

Some of the performances are free as a thank you to Morecambe for the support people provided during lockdown.

New circus ringmistress Caitlin Wright from Morecambe will be performing here for the first time.

The Big Kid Circus is returning to Morecambe for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic when they were left stranded in the resort. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard