Take a look inside this £535,000 heavenly home with four bedrooms and a tranquil garden

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:31 BST
Bridgfords Bamber Bridge are excited to bring to the market a rare opportunity to purchase an executive four bedroom detached family home situated in a highly sought after location in Walton Le Dale.

The accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hallway, spacious lounge, dining area looking out to the rear garden and fantastic modern kitchen with built in appliances and separate utility room. The ground floor accommodation also has a downstairs WC and a further reception room to the front which is currently used as a home office.

To the first floor are four great sized double bedrooms, en suite shower room to the master bedroom and a modern family bathroom.

To the front of the property is a well-established garden with gated access and to the side is an extensive gated driveway providing off street parking for several cars. The rear garden is a private oasis with paved seating area, grassed area and raised beds with mature trees and shrubs.

The property further benefits from a two storey detached double garage with WC and storage cupboard on the ground floor. To the first floor is a fantastic full length reception room including Juliet Balcony with double doors and log burner.

