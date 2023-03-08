These beautiful apartments and holiday lets have been developed in a well-loved historic former restaurant.

Kingsway Developments North West Ltd, owned by John King, purchased the Grade II listed building on the A6 Lancaster New Road at Cabus last year.

At the time the property was known as Hadlow's BBQ Flames Restaurant and Bar, but it has previously been known as Quattros and Da Carmelos, as well as the Hamilton Arms before that.

John and his team have now converted the main building into six high end apartments, as well as converting the three barns into holiday lets, all with different themes.

In total, around £1.2m has been spent on the refurbishment, and all original heritage features have been restored.

The building, which is understood to have originated as a 17th century farmhouse, was granted planning permission by Wyre Borough Council in August 2020.

The apartments – under a new name of The Hamilton – and the holiday lets will be available from the end of March.

1 . The Hamilton at Cabus Ongoing work on The Hamilton at Cabus. Photo: Kingsway Developments North West Limited Photo Sales

2 . The Hamilton at Cabus Inside Holly Barn, one of the holiday lets at The Hamilton. Photo: Kingsway Developments North West Limited Photo Sales

3 . The Hamilton at Cabus Inside unit 2 of The Hamilton. Photo: Kingsway Developments North West Limited Photo Sales

4 . The Hamilton at Cabus Inside a bedroom at The Coach House, one of the holiday lets. Photo: Kingsway Developments North West Limited Photo Sales