Dreams Beauty Studio, Landsmoor Drive in Longton is the brainchild of sisters - award-winning make up artist Amanda O’Donoghue, 27, and photographer Gabrielle Graham, 29. The duo opened the salon six months ago offering makeup and beauty and decided to expand further with photoshoots and parties for children aged five plus.

Explaining they wanted to bring something unique to Preston, Amanda, who was recently crowned Makeup Artist of the Year for the north west at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023, told the Post: “I have always loved experimenting with make-up and started it as a hobbie when I was seven, and then as a career in 2019. We wanted to bring something different to Preston and thought what better than a pamper package for kids. I will be offering makeup lessons and glam sessions and my sister who is a photographer - Gabrielle graham photography, will be doing photoshoots for them.”