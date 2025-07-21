Take a look at this celeb-worthy 4 bed Lancashire family home with show-stopping garden on the market

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:50 BST
A celeb-worthy 4 bed family home has come on the market with Mortimers estate agents for a snap up price of £800,000.

The stunning detached property is set within the grounds of the historic Withnell Hall Gardens.

Located just off the scenic Lake Views entrance road, which is lined with mature trees, the home is encompassed by the beautiful natural surroundings of the Lancashire countryside, providing the perfect combination of modern living and semi-rurality.

The home also benefits from fantastic commuter links through to Preston and Manchester, as well as being just an hour away from the breathtaking Lake District. Take a tour around this celeb-worthy home.

1. 4 bedroom detached Withnell Hall Gardens property on the market for £800,000

Mortimers Estate Agents are delighted to offer this exceptional opportunity to acquire a truly stunning, bespoke family home set within the grounds of the historic Withnell Hall.

2. The hallway

The home also benefits from fantastic commuter links through to Preston and Manchester, as well as being just an hour away from the breathtaking Lake District.

3. The kitchen

Take a seat and take in the views.

4. The dining room

