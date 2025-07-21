The stunning detached property is set within the grounds of the historic Withnell Hall Gardens.

Located just off the scenic Lake Views entrance road, which is lined with mature trees, the home is encompassed by the beautiful natural surroundings of the Lancashire countryside, providing the perfect combination of modern living and semi-rurality.

The home also benefits from fantastic commuter links through to Preston and Manchester, as well as being just an hour away from the breathtaking Lake District. Take a tour around this celeb-worthy home.

4 bedroom detached Withnell Hall Gardens property on the market for £800,000

The hallway

The kitchen