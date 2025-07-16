Taste of Peshawar has opened at 21 Exchange Street and will be serving a range of tantilising dishes such as chapli kebabs to its signature platter tawa.
The restaurant already boasts sites in London and Cardiff and is the brainchild of entrepreneur Muhammad Qadeem, who wanted to bring the rich culinary heritage of the Peshawar region to Blackburn.
It has undergone a £200,000 transformation, led by respected Blackburn businessman Mushtaq Hussain.
Pakistani cuisine is a rich and diverse blend of flavors and cooking styles, influenced by Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and Indian culinary traditions. It's known for its use of meat, aromatic spices, and flavorful curries, often served with flatbreads like roti and naan.
Take a look at some mouth-watering pics.
