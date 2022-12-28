Originally built in 1782 during the reign of George III and rebuilt in 1908 to its current Edwardian style, you will hear about its long and lively history and how it has developed into what you see today.

A backstage and front of house tour is yours for the taking during which you will see the ornate auditorium and the wonders of the hidden, functional world behind the curtain. Stand on the stage and see what it looks like to be a performer!

Hear about the people who ran the Grand over the years, what they did to it and who has appeared here.

Lancaster Grand theatre, a view of the auditorium from the stage.

If you are lucky, you may even see the ghost!

Tours start at 10.30am from the foyer coffee bar and they last approximately one and a half hours.

