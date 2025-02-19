Taco Bell Preston announces opening tomorrow & its offering free food!

A brand new Taco Bell is offically opening in Preston tomorrow- below is everything you need to know, including how to get some free food!

Taco Bell Franchisee Soul Foods is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant at Animate, Preston’s highly anticipated cinema and leisure complex, which officially opens its doors on the same day.

The new shopping centre restaurant is located at Unit 4, Animate, Earl Street, Preston, PR1 2LA, and will be open daily from 11am – 10pm.

What can we expect form the new restaurant?

On opening day, the first three customers in the queue will win free tacos for a year (T&Cs apply).

The new location, which is the first Taco Bell in Central Lancashire will serve up fan-favorites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Crunchy Taco Supreme, and Volcano Burrito alongside vegetarian options, all with the fast, friendly service Taco Bell fans have come to know and love.

To mark its opening, Taco Bell Preston, which proudly serves Halal-certified food, has introduced the brand-new Chicken Nachos which they hope will become a fan favourite- these are made with 100% chicken breast, coated in a crispy, flavourful spice blend and served with hot nacho cheese sauce.

With the February half-term break in mind, the restaurant is also spotlighting its Craving Value Menu, offering 10 mouthwatering items for just 99p each, including the Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, the Mini Quesadilla and Seasoned Fries.

What has been said about the new Preston branch?

Chet Patel, Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell UK & Europe said: "At Taco Bell, we’re world famous for our unique and craveable menu, flavour explosion and bold experiences from innovative new items to iconic classics.

"We’re excited to bring our unique brand culture and connect with the people of Preston".

Is there anything else we should know about the new Taco Bell?

Taco enthusiasts can also become members of the app to enjoy a complimentary Crunchy Taco, along with earning points that can be redeemed for free menu items and rewards.

Loyalty members also receive exclusive access to special offers and early releases.

Being a member also allows you to skip the line by placing your order through the app before arriving at the store.

Who runs Taco Bell in England?

Soul Foods Group of Companies is a family-owned business, established in the UK and expanded into Canada, comprising three global brands, KFC, Starbucks and Taco Bell.

Soul Food already operates 385 restaurants across the UK and Canada, as well as more than two billion customers across the world each year.

This equates to 8,200 restaurants with Preston the latest on their list.

The United Kingdom continues to be a high-priority region for Taco Bell, with over 130 Taco Bell locations already established across the country.