Sweet success for Rosemere thanks to market trader Janet
Farmer’s wife Janet has been hosting an annual coffee morning for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in the hall since 2015, having become a supporter through daughter-in-law Lindsay Wallbank, a nurse on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward. Over the years, Janet’s coffee mornings have raised more than £10,000 for the charity.
As well as serving and selling her home baking, which turned from a hobby into a business when Janetand husband Jim retired from farming over a decade ago, Janet raffled two hampers of her bakes.
With the help of daughter Harriet Sharrock and Lindsay’s mum Linda McKay among others, Janet also organised a third raffle for a bird table made by her son Brian, who is married to Lindsay, auctioned a wooden bench made by her other son Robert and further boosted takings with a bric-a-brac stall.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.
For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk