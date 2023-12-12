Swansway’s driving the Christmas Spirit for a 10th consecutive Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Car dealer group Swansway has kicked off its festive mission to bring smiles to children and families across the UK. For the 10th Christmas in a row, the motor group have worked with their well-established charity partners on Swansway Santa Patrol, donating Christmas gifts to those in need.

Items donated have ranged from toys for babies, children and teens, to Christmas food supplies, and warm winter clothing.

On behalf of their Lancashire-based retailers – Blackburn Audi, Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre Lancashire – Swansway Motor Group has worked alongside The Wish Centre [Blackburn] and The Foxton Centre [Preston] to donate toys and selection boxes to the causes.

Swansway Motor Group's Donation to The Wish Centre

As part of Swansway’s continued efforts to support their charity partners with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the car dealer group has tailored its donations to each charity's specific needs, liaising directly with their charity partners to create bespoke donations.

Rebekah Wilson, Communications Officer at the Blackburn-based The Wish Centre commented: “A huge thank you once again to Swansway Motor Group for their continued support. Their donations help ensure that there will be a gift for everyone under the Christmas trees in our refuges this year”. Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth summarised: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration for everyone, no matter what your circumstances may be. Our Swansway Santa Patrol aims to spread some Christmas magic to those children and families who need it the most. From the Swansway Family to yours, we wish all a Merry Christmas.”

Swansway’s Santa Patrol rounds up Swansway Motor Group’s charity investment in 2023 to a close, seeing the group donate almost £80K to a range of charitable causes. From donations to foodbanks to supporting their team members with their fundraising and partnering with four community foundations across the country.

