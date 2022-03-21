Chorley #2 Good Food Club is due to open at 10.30am on Wednesday, March 23, at the Methodists Hall Chapel in Coppull.

The Chorley #1 Good Food Club takes place in Buttermere Community Centre every Thursday morning, where people can help themselves to a wide variety of food for as little as £3.

The club reduces food waste by saving food that would have gone into landfill whilst also supporting members of the community and, in just 10 weeks the food club has hit 100 members.

People queueing for The Good Food Club

Not only can people benefit from the food, but the club also provides an opportunity for people to have somewhere to sit, chat and talk about anything they may be struggling with.

SVP Chorley Buddies President Paul McBeth said: "We've already recruited 17 new volunteers but more are welcome at all times. We’ve got a lot on!

"There's going to be a hard time with inflation and people's bills going up, at the moment it's hard.

"People have come up to me, even in the short time we've been open, saying this has been a lifesaver for them because they didn't know what they were going to do."

Some of the volunteers

Paul continued: "For £3 a week you can help yourself to whatever you want as well as the annual fee - however, if anyone is struggling to pay we just ask that they bring two new members into the club or donate two days a year to volunteer."

Established since the first lockdown in March 2020, SVP Chorley Buddies has been going strong ever since, offering befriending, shopping and meds delivery services for those isolated due to Covid.

Other services provided include phone buddies, shopping buddies, activity buddies (to get people out of the house and re-socialisation), support buddies for refugees and other families in need.

Two service users browsing

The club is also working in partnership with International Aid Trust and with the Catholic Community in Chorley to raise donations for the Ukrainian community.

To join, it will cost you a membership fee of £10 and a weekly charge of £3 to take the food itself.

The Buttermere Centre is open every Thursday from 10.30am to 1pm.

The Coppull site will open the same hours but every Wednesday instead.

SVP Chorley Buddies Paul McVey

If you would like to register your interest for the new food club CLICK HERE.

