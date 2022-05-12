SVP Chorley Buddies is set to open its third Good Food Club on Tuesday, June 7 at St Joseph’s Parish Centre, on Harper’s Lane.

In just over six months, SVP Chorley Buddies, a community group run entirely by volunteers, is opening its third Good Food Club, following the success of its two additional Chorley Good Food Clubs in Chorley and Coppull.

SVP Chorley Buddies Good Food Clubs have three key objectives, to help the environment by intercepting food destined for landfill, to help people’s food budgets stretch further, and to provide new community hubs for the community to come together every week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SVP Chorley Buddies will open another site next month at St Joseph's Parish Centre, Harper's Lane

Paul McBeth, SVP Chorley Buddies’ Founder said: “I am delighted to be opening our third SVP Chorley Buddies Good Food Club.

"The response from the community to our Good Food Clubs has been amazing. We currently have over 200 members of the Clubs, and we have 30 volunteers running them.

“The success of SVP Chorley Buddies really is a testament to the strength of the community spirit in Chorley. Every week our volunteers come together to collect the food, set up the Good Food Clubs and meet with all of our members, always with a smile on their faces.

“Everyone involved, from the volunteers to our members, looks forward to our Food Clubs and I am looking forward to introducing our latest club to St Joseph’s.”

Each week the SVP Chorley Buddies Good Food Clubs have a range of products on offer to its members, from Fareshare, the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors. Fareshare takes good quality surplus food from across the food industry and supplies it to frontline charities and community groups.

Paul added: “The SVP Chorley Buddies Good Food Clubs help the environment and our pockets, by stretching our weekly food budget that bit further.

"I am looking forward to welcoming many more members to join the SVP Chorley Buddies family!”

Good Food Club membership is £10 for the year and £4 per week for a basket of food worth approximately £25.

SVP Chorley Buddies Good Food Club #3, at St Joseph’s Church on Harpers Lane in Chorley, will be open every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm.