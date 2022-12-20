Suspected drugs cash seized by police from car in Heysham
Police seized cash believed to be connected to drug supply from a car in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Police stopped a Range Rover believed to be involved in drug supply between Manchester and Lancashire in Heysham yesterday (Monday).
Around £1,000, which could not be accounted for, was subsequently seized from the driver under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Enquiries are ongoing but police hope this sends a message that they take this type of crime very seriously and will do everything in their power to disrupt it.